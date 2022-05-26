Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

May 18

VEHICLE THEFT: At 5:33 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Central Avenue in reference to a vehicle theft complaint. The victim stated she let a male borrow her car in order to go to Walmart on May 15, and he had not returned it by May 18. The vehicle was entered as stolen and a surrounding county BOL was placed on the vehicle. After some investigation and a tip that Dayton PD picked the vehicle up on camera, the Richmond Indiana Police Department was contacted and informed the vehicle was possibly headed to their city.

JUVENILE COMP: At 7:23 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a juvenile complaint. The complainant advised he was traveling on Sweitzer Street and observed a five-year old female running on the sidewalk and almost crossed into the street. The mother, Kylie Vanata, was located, and she advised she was home when the female child left the residence. She had been searching for her since. The mother was previously warned for child endangerment on April 30, and was issued a citation for child endangering and child protective services was contacted.

MISC COMPLAINT: At 2:16 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Fourth Street in reference to an unresponsive subject. A male slumped over in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle in the 100 block of West Fourth Street was observed and a sternum rub was performed. The subject, Dustin Kendrick woke up with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and he struggled to stay awake while officers spoke to him. A Steel Reserve beer can was located between Kendrick’s feet, cold and half full. He was cited for open container.

May 19

THEFT: At 11:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the police station on found property. The owner of the found property was contacted, and when she arrived at the station, she advised $60 and her cell phone had been taken out. At 3:50 p.m. Herbert Schellenbarg turned in the victim’s cell phone, completely shattered and inoperable. He stated he got upset over the loss of his son and took his anger out on the phone by smashing it multiple times with a hammer. Schellenbarg denied taking the case, and he voluntarily wrote out a statement. He was issued a citation for criminal damaging and theft.

ASSAULT: At 10:10 a.m. officers on duty at the Greenville High School learned an assault had taken place on the second floor of the building. The GHS Assistant Principal advised a 15-year old female had just punched another 15-year old student in the head, and the assistant principal had to physically restrain and hold her down as she continued to chase after the child victim. The 15-year old female was issued a citation reference assault after the security cameras were viewed. She also was suspended for the remainder of the school year.

May 20

WANTED PERSON: At 12:44 a.m. officers observed a vehicle fail to have its county sticker displayed on it’s rear license plate as required by law. A traffic stop was conducted for the violation, and the backseat passenger, Charles Francis, was found to have had an active warrant. The warrant was through Miami County Sheriff’s Office for a felony OVI charge, no bond. Francis was arrested and transported to the jail to wait to be picked up by Miami County. Francis was issued a misdemeanor citation for falsification and advised him of his mandatory court date.

May 21

MISC COMPLAINT: At 10:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to a possible grenade that was found. The complainant advised she was cleaning out her shed when she found a live grenade in one of the boxes. Officers observed the grenade sitting on a table in the backyard of the residence. Wright Patterson Air Force Base was contacted in reference to the grenade, and an EOD team the grenade along with a second live grenade that was found by the Darke County Sheriff’s Officer to the firing range where they were detonated without incident.

May 24

WANTED PERSON: At 7:47 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Grant Street in reference to a fight that resulted in physical harm. Through investigation, one of the witnesses was found to have an active warrant and was arrested. Zachery Gilbert had an active warrant for a probation violation, no bond. He was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

