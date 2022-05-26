Tecumseh returns to Shawnee Prairie

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The public is invited to the unveiling of a new bronze Tecumseh statue at Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve on June 17, 2022. The unveiling ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. with the telling of Tecumseh’s story and words shared by several special guests.

This reveal will be held in conjunction with the Darke County Park District’s 50th anniversary celebration and will be part of the newly formed Darke County Public Art Trail Initiative. Invited dignitaries include representatives of each of the three Shawnee Tribes, the office of the Governor and Lt. Governor, State and Federal Senators, State Representatives, District Park Commissioners, and local dignitaries.

Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) started the plans for the Tecumseh statue and the Darke County Public Art Trail as part of their initiative to showcase public artworks available to Darke County Residents. Funds of $40,000 for the project were secured through Senator Matt Huffman’s office from the Ohio Capital Budget, with hopes that additional funding will be granted for future installations throughout the county. Joshua Shepherd, who created the Little Turtle statue in the Greenville City Park, is also the artist behind the Tecumseh statue.

Standing about six feet tall, the statue will make its permanent home near the Shawnee Nature Center building, marking land that was once inhabited by the Shawnee Tribes. A platform will be laid around the statue, allowing visitors to see the artwork up close and have the opportunity to take photos. Members of the Shawnee Tribes will be treated to a traditional Native American meal, given a tour of the preserve, and invited to use the Anthony Wayne Peace House for Council.

The Tecumseh Statue marks just one stop on the Darke County Art Trail. Additional stops will be highlighted throughout the county and maps will soon be available. An additional request for funding has been proposed for the Capital Budget to add more stops along the trail.

DCCA along with the Darke County Parks Disctrict encourage everyone to come take part in this exciting event. Seating will be available for spectators. Please follow signs for parking. A shuttle will be available to transport guests to and from the overflow parking area.

More information about the Darke County Public Art Trail will be available on the DCCA website, www.darkecountyarts.org/art-trail.

For more information about the Darke County Parks District, visit http://www.darkecounty-parks.org/.