Empowering now accepting Summer Tutoring requests

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY – Empowering Darke County Youth is now accepting summer tutoring requests. Tutoring services are free and available to all Darke County students, regardless of grade level or the school district they live in.

Online sign-up forms are available at www.countynewsonline.org and www.empowerdarkecounty.com. Look for the “Click Here” Empowering logo on the right side of the Home Page. Paper sign-up forms are also available at Edison State Community College and Greenville Public Library.

The focus of summer tutoring is to help the student become more proficient in the core subjects of reading, comprehension, math, spelling and writing. Success in courses such as social studies, the sciences, and others, rely to a great degree on student comfort and ability in the core subjects.

Small group tutoring begins June 21, at Edison State Community College, Greenville Campus. Tutoring hours are 2:30 to 3:45 and 3:45 to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Beginning June 20, individual tutoring is offered at Greenville Public Library from 10:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday, and virtual tutoring (Empowering Distance) can be requested if needed and a tutor is available.

All programs are subject to space limitations. Do not attend any session without prior authorization from the Summer Programs Coordinator. Requests are typically answered within 48 to 72 hours. Questions? Email [email protected]

Empowering programs are free to the parents or caregivers of Darke County students needing academic support. While individual needs are different, the typical annual cost of helping one student is about $300. A donation of this amount, or any portion thereof, would be greatly appreciated. Please send your gift to Empowering Darke County Youth, P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a 501c3 United Way Agency providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.