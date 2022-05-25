Commissioners discuss fund advances, sanitary sewer relining

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met to discuss fund advances and sanitary sewer relining. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners approved the transfer of appropriations for the DC Solid Waste and Michaels Resource Treatment Center. For DC Solid Waste, a total of $1,500 was transferred out of Other Operating to the Equipment fund for the cost of two copiers. A total of $5,000 was transferred out of Other Operating to the Equipment fund of the MRTC-qualified residential treatment to cover purchase of machines and equipment.

The commissioners approved the fund advance for the 2022 FAA AIP Grant for $521. The $521 is to cover AIM Media bills for bids on Electrical Vault and Terminal for the Airport. All funds will advance back when revenue is received.

A date was fixed for the Village of Ansonia Sanitary Sewer relining Phase 1. All bids for the project will need turned in by Tuesday, June 14 at 1 p.m. to the Darke County Board of Commissioners, Administration Building, 520 South Broadway, Greenville. Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud during the regular session on the same day beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The work for which proposals are invited consists of cleaning, televising, and cured-in-place pipe lining of approximately 740 L.F. of 12” sanitary sewer. The relining will be televised in order to better help future projects run smoother, as they are able to view and understand the sewer system before pursuing.

The commissioners approved an expense request for Darke County Adult Probation and Engineer. A total of $120 was approved for James Mollette and John Tabler to attend the Genesis Life & Recovery facility tour on May 27. The cost only covers meals for both parties. Another request totaling $199 was approved for James Surber to attend the 2022 Land Reports Modernization Conference in June. The total cost is to cover the registration.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

