Bradford Public Library announces Bluegrass Festival

Staff report

BRADFORD — Mark your calendars for June 24 as Bluegrass returns to Bradford! Music will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Bradford School Auditeria and will end around 9 p.m. BPL is pleased to welcome Rum River Blend, Laurel Mountain, Berachah Valley and New Mountain Heritage to the stage for the 22nd Festival. Caleb and Morgan Ingram will entertain us with a couple of songs as well. Food will be available from the Bradford Historical Society and a 50/50 raffle will be held to help the library with costs. This year’s festival is held in honor of the late Norene Boltin. Norene, along with the late Carolene Coy, first planned this event as a way to say “thank you” to the loyal community and patrons…it is still offered today for the same reason.

BPL hopes you will plan to join them for a night of great music, food, and knee slapping, free family entertainment!