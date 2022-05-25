Versailles FFA recognizes members for top CDEs

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA held its annual Career Development Event (CDE) luncheon on Fri., May 19, in the ag shop. At the luncheon, the Versailles FFA recognized all CDE participants for the year and top participants for the High School and eighth grade divisions. For the high school division, Colin Batten was the top CDE participant. He participated in five CDEs: Ag Sales, Parliamentary Procedure, Food Science, Soils, and Dairy Judging. Maggie McGlinch placed second in the high school division participating in Agronomy, Food Science, Soils, and Ag Communication. There was a four way tie with Zoe Billenstein, Elise George, Laura Wuebker, and Emily Delzeith, who all participated in three CDEs. Zoe Billenstein participated in Public Speaking, Parli Pro and Job Interview. Laura Wuebker participated in Ag Sales, Public Speaking, and Job Interview. Elise George participated in Poultry, Parliamentary Procedure and Food Science. Emily Delzeith participated in Ag communications, Job Interview and Dog Grooming. For the middle school division, Brooke Bergman was recognized as the top individual and she participated in Greenhand, General Livestock, Parliamentary Procedure and Public Speaking. The runners up for the Middle School division were Paige Gehret, Ruthie Smith, and Shawna Schmitmeyer. Paige Gehret and Ruthie Smith participated in Greenhand, General Livestock, and Parliamentary Procedure. Shawna Schmitmeyer participated in Greenhand, Dairy, and Parliamentary Procedure. This year the Versailles FFA received 1 banner: first in Nature Interpretation. The top participant was Kristopher Marchal. Sam Albers was first overall in middle school wildlife. Versailles FFA who also like to say a special thanks to Mrs. Amy Hoying and Mrs. Sharon Pepiot for administering our CDE tests throughout the year. Mrs Hoying and Mrs Pepiot were given gift certificates; top winners were given certificates, and cash prizes. Versailles FFA would like to thank all the individuals that help coach teams and sponsor sites for practices that allow the Versailles FFA to be so successful in CDE.