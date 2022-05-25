FM students successfully land 3rd Annual In-Flight Service

By PJ Burgett

Franklin Monroe HS Principal

PITSBURG — Recently, the students and staff at Franklin Monroe High School participated in the 3rd Annual In-Flight Service. Currently, the students at FM high school are in flight preparing for their next destination in life.

It is the mission of Franklin Monroe to provide an educational environment, which assures that all students become productive, life-long learners and citizens with integrity. There is no better way to accomplish this task than by giving back to the community that continues to show an overwhelming amount of support to the school.

On Friday, May 13, students and staff went into Pitsburg and the school community to assist the citizens through various service projects. These projects included landscaping, painting, and spring cleaning just to name a few. This day was made possible by volunteers and the assistance of a few sponsors.

FM high school is extremely grateful to RJ Warner Insurance Agencies, Inc., A & S Inc. and a few anonymous families for their donations and generous contributions. Gandhi once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” It is our hope that no matter the destination our students futures lead them, they will always find ways to serve their community.