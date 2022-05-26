House named Franklin Monroe Elementary Teacher of the Year

Staff report

PITSBURG — Kim House has been named Franklin Monroe Elementary Teacher of the Year.

House has been at Franklin Monroe for more than 20 years, starting during the 1998-1999 school year. She has been an intervention specialist for the district serving in both the Middle School and High School buildings and ended her career in the Elementary building.

She coached junior high school track and cross country throughout the years and served as a Math Counts advisor. In addition to being named teacher of the year, House is also retiring this year after dedicating her entire teaching career to the Franklin Monroe Community.

The district wishes her well, and she will truly be missed in her position at school. The students and staff will miss her humor, love for the kids, and dedication to brightening their future.

Kim lives in Arcanum with her husband, Terry. She plans to enjoy her retirement by traveling, spending time with her family and friends, and watching her grandchildren at sporting events.