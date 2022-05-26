Drew Terhall is new Sports Editor for Advocate, Early Bird

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Aim Media Midwest, parent company of the Daily Advocate and the Early Bird, are pleased to announce the hiring of Drew Terhall as Sports Editor.

“We are thrilled to have Drew working for us,” said Editor Erik Martin. “He’s young, talented, energetic, and full of potential. We know our readers will enjoy Drew’s skilled coverage of Darke County sporting events. It’s great to have him aboard.”

Terhall grew up in Macomb, Mich., just north of Detroit. He attended Bowling Green State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Multiplatform Journalism. Terhall also minored in General Business.

During college, Terhall was involved in many different media groups. He wrote features and game recaps for the BG News. Later in his college career, he began to do color commentary for the student-run sports radio organization, BGRSO. Terhall covered BGSU football, volleyball, women’s basketball, and men’s basketball.

He also freelanced for the local paper, the Sentinel Tribune, in Bowling Green. Terhall covered local news last summer for the Sentinel. He then transitioned to doing sports for them in August.

Terhall gained experience covering high school football while with the Sentinel. After the football season was over, he became the BGSU hockey beat reporter.

“I’ve learned a lot about journalism and different sports during my time in Bowling Green. The experiences I had made me more sure this was the path I wanted to take in my life,” Terhall said.

Originally, Terhall started out as a business student at BGSU. After his freshman year, he was still undecided on his future plans. All he knew was he wanted to work in sports.

After talking with his advisor his sophomore year, Terhall decided to make the switch to journalism.

“I always considered sports journalism a dream job I couldn’t do,” Terhall said. “It took my writing professor complimenting my work to give me the confidence in my writing to pursue a career in journalism.”

Sports is Terhall’s main hobby. He enjoys watching games, reading up on the latest sports news and playing MLB the Show. Outside of sports, Terhall enjoys cooking, reading fiction novels, and listening to different podcasts.

Terhall is ready to give Darke County the sports coverage they deserve.

“Working for the Daily Advocate is a great first step in my career. I am excited to have command of the sports section and feature as much local sports as I can,” Terhall said.

Contact Drew Terhall at [email protected]