Every life has purpose

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Each life is a gift and has purpose, even if we don’t recognize ours, and usually we don’t. We only learn of some of our attributes or faults, through others, such as parents, friends, and teachers.

Some people are stronger than others and some have learned to accentuate the positive while limiting the negative. It’s never been what we have, but how we use what we have, and ultimately when we use our gifts as intended, we find joy. Often, without forethought, we use our gifts for personal advancement, glory, and success. We might be a gifted mathematician or athlete, or we might be extremely creative or personable. Sometimes we find the perfect job for our skills and temperament and other times the job finds us.

Today the average person changes jobs 10 to 15 times during their working years. But besides, it being a sign of the times perhaps it is because we haven’t spent time properly discerning our occupation. Making money might be one’s top priority instead of finding work which is rewarding and fulfilling.

I’m not saying we all need to enter the religious sector, but we are all called to serve one another. It’s an admirable purpose, but more importantly, it is every person’s purpose. “As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God’s varied grace. But do not use this freedom as an opportunity for the flesh; rather, serve one another through love.” ~Galatians 5:13.

Certain professions have the capacity to compromise our ethics, principals, morals, and values. But often it is money, or an inordinate desire that lures us away from our beliefs, at first in little ways, but if we persist gradually our conscience can stop convicting us. Although that might have the sound of serenity it is not good for anyone of us, and it consequently affects all of us. It becomes the proverbial “Slippery Slope.” (Ask yourself if our world is better now than it was 50 years ago.)

Again, we don’t have to be clergy, but we are called to live by the golden rule, treating others as we would like to be treated. Sometimes we serve merely as an example to others. There have been people I admire and want to emulate. They treat people with tenderness, and respect. Their words are compassionate and sincere. They never seem to get offended, always in control of their emotions, displaying no impatience, anger, intolerance, only graciousness. Yes, I very much admire these people.

We also can serve as an example when we: don’t take our turn (buying drinks or driving), are uncharitable, deceitful, vindictive, complaining, gossiping, or selfish, and negative. Which do you want to be described as and most likely remembered?

Where we are today is not where we must remain. Each generation is called to go beyond the previous, to become better persons than our parents. It’s what every parent hopes for their children. This doesn’t mean being better materially — but better people, more devotional and philanthropic, crushing division and hatred by promoting unity and human dignity. And personally, I believe more than monetary aid we need to do this like our parents, and their ancestors did before us, through daily prayer.

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and have lived well.” ~Ralph Waldo Emerson,

“The purpose of human life is to serve, and to show compassion and the will to help others.” ~Albert Schweitzer

“The highest reward for a man’s toil is not what he gets for it but what he becomes by it.” ~John Ruskin

“The artist is nothing without the gift, but the gift is nothing without work.” ~Émile Zola

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, May 27, music by Jimmy Feltz from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Stillwater Valley Golf Course back patio.

Sunday, May 29, Sheepshead cards at the Vets Club Bunker starting at 7 p.m.

Monday, May 30, Memorial Day parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and finishes with a service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles. Have a safe and reverent Memorial Day!

Tuesday, May 31, Retirement Open House for Chris Huber from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Versailles Health Care Center Dining Room.

Thursday, June 2, Hot Dish Food Truck will be at the Versailles Ace Hardware from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, June 2, Bid Euchre Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the public

Friday, June 3, music by Mike Wells from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Stillwater Valley Golf Course back patio

Saturday, June 4, Versailles Annual Bike Rodeo from 9 a.m. to noon held at the Versailles EMS Building on Baker Road.

Happy birthday wishes to Norman Smith, Charles Brown, Dale Dickmann, Mike Holzapfel, Allen Platfoot, Mitch Maynard, Colleen McKnight, Karen Batty, Cathy Peters, Diane Stephan Thompson, Jody Bohman, Gina Owen, Jenny Williams, Adele Hoke, Gina Monnin, Mary Jo Voisard, Rhonda Poling, Susie Barga, Bernie Knapke, Betty McKenna, George Williams, Betty Davis, Vicki Ruhe and Sharon Salley as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Sarah and Nick Rhoades (15), Rhonda and Bob Stammen (?), Brenda and Doug Schmitmeyer (28), Gina and Mark Hoying (30), Karen and Larry Langston (34), Jenni and Bob Paulus (36), Kelly and Doug McEldowney (39), Cindy and Dave Shadoan (?), Carolyn and Tony (Bucky) Francis (46), Shirley and John Huddle (??). If you have a birthday or anniversary, you would like listed, please feel free to contact me. Congratulations to the 2022 graduates and happy retirement wishes to Chris Huber.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Gary Frilling (59), Regina Fischer (86), Odyne Leona Barlage (89), Carl Beyer (92), Mary Wenning (95), Mary Ritter (102), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, try to treat your enemies with kindness. Be polite to everyone, even those who are rude to you. Sadly, the sweetest form of revenge is to kill your enemies with kindness. But you’re not seeking revenge. You are nice to them because that’s who you are, and because you don’t want to be like them.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits.