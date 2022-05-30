Buchy to be DCRWC guest speaker

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Hon. Jim Buchy at 6:30 p.m. on June 13 at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Buchy served Darke County and the Republican Party for many years as a Republican member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

“I believe it is important to hear from those not only currently in office but those who have held past offices. We must learn from our past, plan for our future but live for today! In that tradition, please join us on June 13,” said Jaime LeVeck, DCRWC President.

State Representative Jim Buchy returned to the Ohio House of Representatives to serve another term, having been appointed to the Ohio House in 2011, where he served through 2016. Representative Buchy was elected by his fellow legislators to serve as assistant majority whip for the 130th General Assembly. He represented the 84th District, which encompasses Mercer County, as well as portions of Auglaize, Darke and Shelby counties.

Representative Buchy previously served in the Ohio House from 1983-2000, where he held positions as assistant majority floor leader, majority whip and assistant majority whip. As a member of the Ohio House, he dealt heavily with issues important to his constituents, such as agriculture, civil and commercial law, state government, elections, small business and economic development.

Buchy is the former President and CEO of Buchy Food Service in Greenville. Following his first stint in the House, Buchy served as Assistant Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture and then on the leadership council and as policy director at the National Federation of Independent Business, where he received numerous business awards. He has also been honored many times for his support for agriculture from groups such as the farm bureau, 4-H and FFA.

Prior to his first term at the Ohio House, Representative Buchy served on the Greenville Board of Education, where he had graduated high school. He is also an alumnus of Wittenberg University.

Other community organizations that Representative Buchy has been involved with include the Darke Economic Foundation, Darke County Chamber of Commerce, YMCA and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Buchy will be speaking be giving anecdotes and experiences he has had over the years with the Republican Party and giving legislative updates.

The program is free and does not require reservations. The Club offers an optional dinner at 6 p.m., prior to the speaker’s program. The meal cost per person is $10 and requires reservations. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, June 9 by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477 or emailing her at: [email protected]

For more information on DCRWC, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at: [email protected]