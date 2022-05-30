GPL kicks off exciting summer season

Staff report

GREENVILLE — School is almost out, which means it’s time for an update on Greenville Public Library’s summer programs and news!

Greenville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program to begin June 6

GPL will be back to normal summer antics this year, with separate reading programs for children, teens, and adults. Each group can participate in hopes of winning a wide variety of fun prizes.

The Summer Reading Program will begin on June 6 with our all-day kickoff event. Kids who sign up for the program on this day will be entered in a special drawing to win a fun water-themed prize. Crafts will also be available for ages 10 and under.

The Children’s Department reading program will require kids 10 and under to read 20 minutes a day, five days a week. Each participant will receive a booklet with stickers to track their progress. Sheets may be turned in each week in return for an incentive prize with all sheets collected going into the final grand prize drawing at the program’s conclusion. Grand prizes for ages 10 and under include an age-appropriate bike, a Kindle Fire tablet, and tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo. In addition, there will be an assortment of other prizes available.

The Young Adult Department grand prizes are four tickets to Kings Island and a Kindle Fire tablet. There will also be an assortment of other prizes available for ages 11 to 17. Young adults entered in the program will receive a reading sheet to track their progress as they read 1,000 minutes over the course of the summer. Sheets can be turned in once completed. Teens can turn in as many completed sheets as they like, with each one earning them an entry in the prize drawing.

Adults ages 18 and over can enter to win one of many Discover Darke County themed prizes, including tickets to the Great Darke County Fair, Garst Museum, DCCA concerts, and more. Adults may enter by filling out a slip for each book or audiobook they check out during the summer read.

The Summer Reading Program will run from Monday, June 6 through Friday, July 29. All entries must be received by end of day on July 29 to be entered in drawings.

Favorite Summer Programs to resume

In addition to returning to the normal reading program format, GPL is also bringing back summer programming. Family Fun Days will return each Wednesday at 11 a.m. Storytime, Lego Club, and School-Age activities are back as well. For more on children’s events, including dates and times, pick up a brochure at the Circulation Desk.

Family Fun Days will feature some fan favorites like Mike Hemmelgarn and The Space Painter, Tom Sparough. We’ll also have some new faces including local musicians, Providence Road, and Mr. Puppet. Other performers include juggler Matt Jergens, magician Gordon Ross, and Mr. Molecule’s Shark Tank Science Show.

Greenville Public Library to be open Saturdays beginning in June

The Greenville Public Library is happy to announce the return of Saturday hours beginning on June 4. Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the weekly hours will remain 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New cards to include keytag option

Greenville Public Library is proud to announce new library cards are available to patrons! New cards will come with a keytag card in addition to the regular card. Any patron wishing to exchange an older card for the new card may do so at their convenience.

The new card and keytag combo, printed by Rainbow Printing in Uniontown, Ohio, will be available beginning in June.

Greenville Public Library is located at 520 Sycamore Street, Greenville, and can be reached by phone at 937-548-3915.