Versailles FFA/Alumni, Mangen family thank community

Staff report

VERSAILLES — With overwhelming support and generosity of the Versailles community and surrounding areas, Versailles FFA/Alumni were able to raise $31,000 for Alex Mangen and his family.

Thanks go out to all FFA members, parents, FFA alumni, the and family of Alex Mangen who helped sell tickets and work the chicken line. Special gratitude is extended to Al Smith, Winner Meats, Jake and Alyssa DeMange, Ken and Mary Hartke, Keith and Kathy Huber, Greenville Ace Hardware, Wuebker Farms, Butcher Block and Smokehause, Mary Kay Cosmetics-Monica Goubeaux, Styles on Main, Jeff and Dena Wuebker, Versailles FFA and Versailles FFA for donating items for the raffle.

More than 1,900 dinners were sold, and over 1,900 raffle tickets were sold as well.

Fifteen chicken dinners were left over and delivered to the residents at Versailles Senior Citizen housing.

Congratulations to the following FFA members who were recognized as top sellers: Lizzy and Ava May – first place by selling 102 raffle tickets; Ruthie Smith – second place for 75 raffle tickets; Camille and Elise George – third place for 50 raffle tickets sold; Hayley and Hayden Smith – first place for 64 chicken dinner tickets; Camille and Elise George who tied with Lizzy and Ava May – runners up with 62 chicken dinners sold.

Versailles FFA/Alumni were amazed at the amount of money raised, which will be a tremendous help to Alex as he continues his recovery journey. The support has been amazing!

Winners of the raffle include:

1. Dayton Dragons Tickets – Maureen Subler

2. Whole Hog with Processing – Jamie Heckman

3. Black Stone Griddle – Dale & Karen Dirksen

4. $250 Cash – Brian Shappie

5. $50 Gift Certificate to Butcher Block and Smokehause – Jennifer Langenkamp

6. $300 Meat Bundle – Betsy Wagner

7. Kitchen Aid Products – Mark Hardesty

8. Milwaukee Tool Set – Dana Williams

9. Mary Kay Basket – Shelley Ha

10. 64GB iPad – Donna Hemmelgarn

11. Cheese and Meat Basket and Do Good Gift Card – Kevin Mackenzie

12. Misc. Hair Products – Phyllis Goubeaux

13. Prayer Hands – Kati Fox

14. Cross and Flames – Cole Hamilton

15. Jesus with Sunrise – Mark Hardesty

16. Gift Card to Winner Meats – Kim Custenborder