Billing to inform BPW about local events

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) will hold its final meeting before the summer break at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 N. Broadway, in Greenville. The meeting will be hosted by the newly elected 2022-2023 officers: Maria Moore, President; Melissa Barhorst, Vice-President; Vicki Cost, Secretary; Hallie Foureman, Treasurer; and Angie DeGideo, Assistant Treasurer.

Greg Billing, Executive Director of Main Street Greenville, and Darke County Visitors Bureau, will discuss happenings in downtown, new businesses, activities, and entertainment scheduled at Yolo Park, and other items of interest.

Chicken BBQ Dinner Tickets for the June 22 scholarship fundraiser at the VFW from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. will still be available for last minute purchases at the meeting. Tickets are $8.50 each, and are currently available at Merle Norman, Beanz Buttercream Bakery in Greenville, and Prosperity Promotions in Versailles, or from Greenville BPW Members until June 11. Please contact Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387, or email [email protected], for questions or information.

The optional dinner will be provided by the Coffee Pot for a cost of $12 and starts at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner order must be placed when you RSVP – Selections are: 1. Blueberry and Feta salad, 2. Chicken Caesar salad, 3. Chicken Ranch Wrap, or 4. Cranberry Turkey Wrap.

Please invite a friend, and RSVP by noon on Mon., June 6 via the clubs Google doc link, which is found on the Club’s Facebook Page at Greenville BPW, or email Vicki Cost at [email protected] To keep up with future events, please like and follow the group on Facebook and Instagram at GreenvilleBPW.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.