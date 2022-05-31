Staff report

GREENVILLE – Enjoy the fun of the farm in a beautiful downtown setting and learn how you can get connected to your community at Main Street Greenville’s June First Friday event! Park National Bank’s First Friday: Volunteer Fair and Petting Zoo is scheduled for Friday, June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The event is sponsored by Park National Bank and Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln Inc.

There will be a petting zoo for the kids in front of the courthouse provided by Idle-Hour Ranch featuring sheep, goats, a donkey, a pony and llama! First Friday will also include a volunteer fair that features non-profit organizations. Each booth will be sharing information about the work they do to make Darke County even better through the help of volunteers. After learning about their missions, you are encouraged to get involved and become a volunteer. It is a great way to connect to your community and help make a difference! In addition, many businesses will stay open late.

First Friday events aim to bring people downtown during evening hours to enjoy activities, demonstrations, food and music in a beautiful historic setting. The monthly event is presented by Main Street Greenville – a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville.

For more information please visit Main Street Greenville’s website (www.mainstreet greenville.org) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/FirstFridaysMainStreetGreenville).

You may also contact them at 937-548-4998 or [email protected]