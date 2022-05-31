Versailles High School Track one step closer to state tournament

Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

PIQUA — Versailles High School track and field will be heavily represented in the upcoming State Tournament. On May 26 and 28, the Tigers had many participants in the Division II Regional Tournament at Piqua High School Stadium.

The two-day event was the final obstacle to get through in order to reach the state tournament. Versailles will be represented in 10 different events in the State Tournament on June 3 and 4 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Below are the final results from the Regional Tournament:

Boys 100 Meter Dash: Senior Jack Osborne

Prelims: 11.47 – finished 7th

Finals: 11.35 – finished 5th

Boys 200 Meter Dash: Senior Jack Osborne

Prelims: 23.34 – finished 7th

Finals: 22.93 – finished 4th

Osborne qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Boys 400 Meter Dash: Senior Jack Osborne

Prelims: 50.27 – finished 2nd

Finals: 49.95 – finished 3rd

Osborne qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Junior Colton Reese

Prelims: 15.76 – finished 4th

Finals: 15.47 – finished 4

Reese qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: Junior Colton Reese

Prelims: 41.69 – finished 5th

Finals: 44.67 – finished 8th

Boys Long Jump Finals: Senior Jack Osborne

20’1.75 – finished 11th

Boys Discus Finals: Seniors Taran Tyo and Gabe Thompson

Tyo: 178’10 -finished 1st

Thompson: 130’03 – finished 7th

Tyo qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Boys Pole Vault Finals: Senior Evan Vanskyock

13’00 – finished 6th

Boys Shot Put Finals: Seniors Brayden Keihl and Taran Tyo

Keihl: 52’00 -finished 4th

Tyo: 50’11.25 finished 6th

Keihl and Tyo qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Girls 100 Meter Dash Prelims: Senior Kelsey Francis

13.36 – finished 12th

Girls 200 Meter Dash: Junior Lexi Magoto

Prelims: 26.58 – finished 5th

Finals: 27.01 – finished 8th

Girls 400 Meter Dash: Junior Lexi Magoto

Prelims: 59.16 – finished 4th

Finals: 57.76 – finished 3rd

Magoto qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Girls 800 Meter Run Finals: Sophomore Meredith Barga

2: 24.25 – finished 13th

Girls 1600 Meter Run Finals: Freshman Keira Rahm

5:29.12 – finished 10th

Girls 300 Meter Dash Prelims: Freshman Miriam Gehret

49.23 – finished 11th

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay: Versailles

Prelims: 51.61 – finished 3rd

Finals: 51.14 – finished 5th

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay: Versailles

Prelims: 1:46.41 – finished 1st

Finals: 1:45.38 – finished 2nd

The team qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay: Versailles

Prelims: 4:09.51 – finished 3rd

Finals: 4:04.85 – finished 3rd

The team qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay: Versailles

10:33.69 – finished 15th

Girls High Jump Finals: Sophomore Cassie Bomholt

4’08 – finished 12th

Girls Shot Put Finals: Sophomore Tori Tyo

34’05.25 – finished 6th

Girls Long Jump Finals: Senior Ashley Jones

16’03.25 – finished 4th

Jones qualified for the state tournament in this event.

Girls Pole Vault Finals: Junior Brynn Briscoe and Sophomore Heidi Stammen

Stammen: 9’00 – finished 9th

Briscoe: 9’00 – finished 10th

Girls Discus Finals: Freshman Margret McGlinch

91’01 – finished 12th

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]