Versailles High School Track one step closer to state tournament

PIQUA — Versailles High School track and field will be heavily represented in the upcoming State Tournament. On May 26 and 28, the Tigers had many participants in the Division II Regional Tournament at Piqua High School Stadium.
The two-day event was the final obstacle to get through in order to reach the state tournament. Versailles will be represented in 10 different events in the State Tournament on June 3 and 4 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Below are the final results from the Regional Tournament:
Boys 100 Meter Dash: Senior Jack Osborne
Prelims: 11.47 – finished 7th
Finals: 11.35 – finished 5th
Boys 200 Meter Dash: Senior Jack Osborne
Prelims: 23.34 – finished 7th
Finals: 22.93 – finished 4th
Osborne qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Boys 400 Meter Dash: Senior Jack Osborne
Prelims: 50.27 – finished 2nd
Finals: 49.95 – finished 3rd
Osborne qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Junior Colton Reese
Prelims: 15.76 – finished 4th
Finals: 15.47 – finished 4
Reese qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: Junior Colton Reese
Prelims: 41.69 – finished 5th
Finals: 44.67 – finished 8th
Boys Long Jump Finals: Senior Jack Osborne
20’1.75 – finished 11th
Boys Discus Finals: Seniors Taran Tyo and Gabe Thompson
Tyo: 178’10 -finished 1st
Thompson: 130’03 – finished 7th
Tyo qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Boys Pole Vault Finals: Senior Evan Vanskyock
13’00 – finished 6th
Boys Shot Put Finals: Seniors Brayden Keihl and Taran Tyo
Keihl: 52’00 -finished 4th
Tyo: 50’11.25 finished 6th
Keihl and Tyo qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Girls 100 Meter Dash Prelims: Senior Kelsey Francis
13.36 – finished 12th
Girls 200 Meter Dash: Junior Lexi Magoto
Prelims: 26.58 – finished 5th
Finals: 27.01 – finished 8th
Girls 400 Meter Dash: Junior Lexi Magoto
Prelims: 59.16 – finished 4th
Finals: 57.76 – finished 3rd
Magoto qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Girls 800 Meter Run Finals: Sophomore Meredith Barga
2: 24.25 – finished 13th
Girls 1600 Meter Run Finals: Freshman Keira Rahm
5:29.12 – finished 10th
Girls 300 Meter Dash Prelims: Freshman Miriam Gehret
49.23 – finished 11th
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay: Versailles
Prelims: 51.61 – finished 3rd
Finals: 51.14 – finished 5th
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay: Versailles
Prelims: 1:46.41 – finished 1st
Finals: 1:45.38 – finished 2nd
The team qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay: Versailles
Prelims: 4:09.51 – finished 3rd
Finals: 4:04.85 – finished 3rd
The team qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay: Versailles
10:33.69 – finished 15th
Girls High Jump Finals: Sophomore Cassie Bomholt
4’08 – finished 12th
Girls Shot Put Finals: Sophomore Tori Tyo
34’05.25 – finished 6th
Girls Long Jump Finals: Senior Ashley Jones
16’03.25 – finished 4th
Jones qualified for the state tournament in this event.
Girls Pole Vault Finals: Junior Brynn Briscoe and Sophomore Heidi Stammen
Stammen: 9’00 – finished 9th
Briscoe: 9’00 – finished 10th
Girls Discus Finals: Freshman Margret McGlinch
91’01 – finished 12th
