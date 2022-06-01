Bicyclist CareFlighted after being hit, dragged by truck

By Jim Comer

GREENVILLE — A male riding a bicycle was airlifted Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a pickup truck while attempting to cross Wagner Avenue in Greenville.

At approximately 1:28 pm, emergency personnel personnel from Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the 1300 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a male on a bicycle struck by a vehicle.

According to the Greenville Police Department, eyewitness accounts of the incident revealed a 29-year-old male on a bicycle was attempting to cross east on Wagner Avenue in heavy traffic when he was struck by a southbound Dodge Ram pickup truck and dragged several feet.

The male was treated on the scene by Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Rescue prior to being flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition remains unknown.

It was noted the bicyclist was crossing in area without the use of a cross walk and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.