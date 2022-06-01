Local athletes punch ticket to Track and Field State Tournament

Drew Terhall
DailyAdvocate.com
TROY — The Division III Track and Field Regional Tournament featured many local schools competing for a place in the State Tournament. On May 25 and 27, Troy Memorial Stadium Track was home to the Regional Tournament.
There will be eight different athletes from the area representing their school at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Below are the finals results from the Regional Tournament.
Arcanum:
Boys Discus Finals: Senior Chase Werling and Junior Eain Parks
Werling: 140’06 – finished 4th
Parks: 125’05 – finished 10th
Werling qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay Finals: Arcanum
10:16.5 – finished 8th
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: Senior Tyler Pfahler
44.57 – finished 13th
Boys Shot Put Finals: Senior Ethan Reiman and Senior Chase Werling
Reiman: 45’09.5 – finished 4th
Werling: 43’08.75 – finished 8th
Reiman qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Girls 400 Meter Dash Finals: Senior Hailey Unger
1:02.18 – finished 8th
Girls 1600 Meter Run Finals: Senior Lydia Shannon and Sophomore Arianne Garrison
Shannon: 5:35.59 – finished 11th
Garrison: 5:56.39 – finished 14th
Girls 3200 Meter Run Finals: Junior Brooklyn Miras
12:50.06 – finished 14th
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay Finals: Arcanum
4:22.71 – finished 12th
Ansonia:
Boys 100 Meter Dash Prelims: Senior Peyton Beam
11.35 – finished 12th
Boys Pole Vault Finals: Senior Jackson Shellhaas
15’ – finished 2nd
Shellhaas qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Boys Discus Finals: Sophomore Garrett Stammen
135’05 – finished 8th
Girls 100 Meter Dash Prelims: Senior Cierra Rosinski
13.3 – finished 12th
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay Prelims: Ansonia
1:54.58 – finished 14th
Boys 400 Meter Dash Finals: Freshman Brayden Bromagem
52.46 – finished 10th
Boys 3200 Meter Run Finals: Sophomore Matthew Lee
10:15.33 – finished 11th
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay Finals: Ansonia
45.65 – finished 11th
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay Finals: Ansonia
3:37.32 – finished 11th
Boys Shot Put Finals: Senior Peyton Beam
45’00 – finished 7th
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay Finals: Ansonia
51.81 – finished 8th
Girls Pole Vault Finals: Sophomore Colleen Steinmetz and Sophomore Alexa Drees
Steinmetz: 11’06 – finished 1st
Drees: 9’06 – finished 6th
Steinmetz qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Tri-Village:
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Junior Justin Finkbine
Prelims: 15.42 – finished 3rd
Finals: 15.44 – finished 2nd
Finkbine qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Girls High Jump Finals: Senior Maria Petry
5’01 – finished 7th
Girls Shot Put Finals: Junior Loryn Metzcar
32’07.5 – finished 11th
Boys High Jump Finals: Senior Layne Sarver and Senior Josh Scantland
Sarver: 6’05 – finished 1st
Scantland: 5-06 – finished 13th
Sarver qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: Junior Halle Bell and Junior Torie Richards
Bell: 47.04 – finished 4th
Richards: 49.02 – finished 9th
Bell qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay Finals: Tri-Village
55.02 – finished 15th
Girls Discus Finals: Junior Loryn Metzcar
117’10 – finished 5th
Metzcar qualified for the State Tournament in this event.
Franklin Monroe:
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay Prelims: Franklin Monroe
1:36.72 – finished 15th
Girl Shot Put Finals: Junior Valerie Schroettke
29’06.5 – finished 16th
Boys 200 Meter Dash Finals: Junior Blake Addis
24.49 – finished 13th
Bradford:
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: Sophomore Owen Beachler
42.43 – finished 7th
