Local athletes punch ticket to Track and Field State Tournament

TROY — The Division III Track and Field Regional Tournament featured many local schools competing for a place in the State Tournament. On May 25 and 27, Troy Memorial Stadium Track was home to the Regional Tournament.

There will be eight different athletes from the area representing their school at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Below are the finals results from the Regional Tournament.

Arcanum:

Boys Discus Finals: Senior Chase Werling and Junior Eain Parks

Werling: 140’06 – finished 4th

Parks: 125’05 – finished 10th

Werling qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay Finals: Arcanum

10:16.5 – finished 8th

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: Senior Tyler Pfahler

44.57 – finished 13th

Boys Shot Put Finals: Senior Ethan Reiman and Senior Chase Werling

Reiman: 45’09.5 – finished 4th

Werling: 43’08.75 – finished 8th

Reiman qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Girls 400 Meter Dash Finals: Senior Hailey Unger

1:02.18 – finished 8th

Girls 1600 Meter Run Finals: Senior Lydia Shannon and Sophomore Arianne Garrison

Shannon: 5:35.59 – finished 11th

Garrison: 5:56.39 – finished 14th

Girls 3200 Meter Run Finals: Junior Brooklyn Miras

12:50.06 – finished 14th

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay Finals: Arcanum

4:22.71 – finished 12th

Ansonia:

Boys 100 Meter Dash Prelims: Senior Peyton Beam

11.35 – finished 12th

Boys Pole Vault Finals: Senior Jackson Shellhaas

15’ – finished 2nd

Shellhaas qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Boys Discus Finals: Sophomore Garrett Stammen

135’05 – finished 8th

Girls 100 Meter Dash Prelims: Senior Cierra Rosinski

13.3 – finished 12th

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay Prelims: Ansonia

1:54.58 – finished 14th

Boys 400 Meter Dash Finals: Freshman Brayden Bromagem

52.46 – finished 10th

Boys 3200 Meter Run Finals: Sophomore Matthew Lee

10:15.33 – finished 11th

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay Finals: Ansonia

45.65 – finished 11th

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay Finals: Ansonia

3:37.32 – finished 11th

Boys Shot Put Finals: Senior Peyton Beam

45’00 – finished 7th

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay Finals: Ansonia

51.81 – finished 8th

Girls Pole Vault Finals: Sophomore Colleen Steinmetz and Sophomore Alexa Drees

Steinmetz: 11’06 – finished 1st

Drees: 9’06 – finished 6th

Steinmetz qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Tri-Village:

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: Junior Justin Finkbine

Prelims: 15.42 – finished 3rd

Finals: 15.44 – finished 2nd

Finkbine qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Girls High Jump Finals: Senior Maria Petry

5’01 – finished 7th

Girls Shot Put Finals: Junior Loryn Metzcar

32’07.5 – finished 11th

Boys High Jump Finals: Senior Layne Sarver and Senior Josh Scantland

Sarver: 6’05 – finished 1st

Scantland: 5-06 – finished 13th

Sarver qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: Junior Halle Bell and Junior Torie Richards

Bell: 47.04 – finished 4th

Richards: 49.02 – finished 9th

Bell qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay Finals: Tri-Village

55.02 – finished 15th

Girls Discus Finals: Junior Loryn Metzcar

117’10 – finished 5th

Metzcar qualified for the State Tournament in this event.

Franklin Monroe:

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay Prelims: Franklin Monroe

1:36.72 – finished 15th

Girl Shot Put Finals: Junior Valerie Schroettke

29’06.5 – finished 16th

Boys 200 Meter Dash Finals: Junior Blake Addis

24.49 – finished 13th

Bradford:

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Finals: Sophomore Owen Beachler

42.43 – finished 7th

