Darke County detective injured in accidental shooting

GREENVILLE — A Darke County Sheriff’s detective suffered an injury to his hand after an accidental discharge of his service weapon while inside the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a statement released by Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, on the afternoon of Thursday, May 26, 2022, veteran Detective Sergeant Chris Clark suffered a self-inflicted injury to his hand while disassembling his duty weapon following his annual firearms qualifications.

The incident transpired in the Investigations Building located on the grounds of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The accidentally fired round passed through the hand of Clark where it then struck and was stopped by an exterior block wall. The detective was assisted by Darke County Sheriff’s Office employees prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare by Greenville Township Rescue. Clark was later released from the hospital following treatment.

An administrative investigation is being performed by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in response to the incident. Sheriff Whittaker stated in his release that any violations of policy and procedure will be addressed in an appropriate manner. Whittaker added that Clark, who remains under limited duty due to his injury, is a 20-year veteran of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office with no prior incidents.

This incident follows that of a similar case reported recently in neighboring Miami County in which a Piqua Police officer also experienced an accidental discharge of his service weapon following firearms training on April 26. No charges were recommended in the Piqua case that had left three other Piqua Police officers with minor leg injuries. There has been no indication or word yet if charges or further disciplinary measures have been filed in the Darke County Sheriff’s Office case as it remains under investigation.