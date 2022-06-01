Tri-Village NHS, New Madison provide Hometown Heroes Banners

Staff report

TRI-VILLAGE — The Tri-Village NHS under advisor, John P. Beard, in conjunction with the Village of New Madison, worked to provide a public service to the community in the Hometown Heroes Banner Project.

Mayor of New Madison, Monyca Schlechty, approached Mr. Beard early in the school year to see if there was an interest in taking on the banner project as a small fundraiser for the Tri-Village chapter of the NHS.Beard, being an American Government teacher, could not turn down the opportunity to help honor local veterans.

Tri-Village senior, Chloe Godown, is the chairperson for the TV NHS veterans appreciation committee. She communicated with Wintrow Signs on 127 outside of Greenville to make sure the project was a go. After that the committee came up with some advertisements for the project to place around the village in mid December.

“The outpouring support from the community was absolutely amazing,” Beard said. “We had a total of 94 banners purchased to honor local veterans.”

The Village of New Madison, then worked with a local artisan to procure the needed brackets for the hanging of the banners. The president of the TV NHS, Ashlynn Wilson, and Advisor, John P. Beard, were present at a May village council meeting to present the banners to the council and mayor.