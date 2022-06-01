Entertainment all weekend at Poultry Days

Staff report

VERSAILLES — The second weekend in June is fast approaching, and that means live entertainment all weekend in Versailles for Poultry Days. Despite rising costs, we are happy to announce that Social Tent prices will not increase. The Social Tent will offer beverages from MillerCoors, Moeller Brew Barn, The Winery at Versailles, and Anheuser-Busch. First time visitors can find the Social Tent at 459 S. Center Street in Versailles.

The Social Tent is sponsored by Groff Mowing & Lawn Care of Versailles, Ohio, and Bonbright Distributors of Dayton. The festival will be held June 10 to 12, and offer nine musical acts including a rich blend of local talent and standout bands from throughout Ohio.

Friday 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., The DeMange Brothers. Tyler and Mason DeMange, both Versailles natives, are no strangers to performing at Poultry Days as they’ve played in various bands over the years. The DeManges are part of a family with deep musical talent who have been entertaining West Central Ohio for generations. Back to Chicken City for the third year, Tricky Dick & The Cover-Ups are a top-tier cover band that will bring Friday night under the Social Tent to another level. This Cleveland based group have performed for thousands of audiences over 15 years. An ever-growing song list ensures that fans never see the same show twice. Members of the band rotate instruments and lead vocals, making every show a new experience. Tricky Dick will perform a variety of songs back-to-back for a non-stop, high-energy party 8 to 11:30!

Entertainment will resume Saturday, immediately following the 11 a.m. Grand Parade. Making their first appearance at the festival are Kevin and The Others (KATO) from 12:30 to 3:30. KATO is a high energy cover band out of Midwest Ohio covering hit songs from many genres with a distinctive rock twist and energy. Next up will be The Hammer Jockeys who have managed to keep rocking thru a pandemic and will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. The Hammer Jockeys are a recently formed band with two Versailles grads. Isaac Ruhenkamp on vocals, guitar, keyboard, base, and fiddle. Lee Ruhenkamp on drums and Doc Ruhenkamp on vocals, guitar, bass, banjo, and harmonica. Lee and Isaac’s siblings – Emily, Ben, and Joe will also join the band on stage for a few numbers. The Jockeys have been playing local festivals, night spots, and benefits.

Versailles’ own Community Band will perform Saturday 2 to 3 p.m. Bring a chair, relax and listen to the music on the front lawn under the trees. The Community Band will follow the Flag Raising Ceremony which begins at 1:30 and involves members of the Versailles High School Band. The Community Band will perform in our ever-growing Beer Garden with additional seating.

Northwest, Ohio party rock veterans Brother Believe Me returns to Poultry Days on Saturday, 7:30 to 11:30! Featuring a high energy and crowd-interactive stage show, this is one band you don’t miss! Billing themselves as playing “everything but country”, their song selections run the gamut from Bruno Mars to Tom Petty to Metallica to Imagine Dragons, and everything in between! Whether you’re into the 70s, 80s, 2000s, dance, pop, or rock – there’s something for everyone at a BBM show! They have been playing the Northwest and Central Ohio festival circuit for over eleven years, and have collectively opened for Velvet Revolver, Sevendust, Staind, and Three Days Grace.

Act-3 will open up the Social Tent 1 to 3:30. ACT-3 is a high energy and versatile dance and party band. From Rock, Country, Blues, Pop and Hip-Hop, this band covers a wide spectrum of music from the classic rock of the 60s all the way up to current Top-40 country and pop releases of today. The band may be new but brings five decades of seasoned experience to the stage. With professional sound and lights, every show is different and one you don’t want to miss!

The legend called 8-Ball is back! This is always a must attend show but this year is different. This will be the last time the band 8-Ball performs. After decades of performing grunge, new rock, and older rock the guys will find a new path after this show. They rocked generations and opened for Scott Stapp and Cinderella. At Poultry Days they have melded community, music, and “Sunday Funday” into a unique experience. Lead by vocalist Buff Frances and backed up by his brother and drummer Jeff “Freak” Francis. With bassist Antrum “Stewie” Stewart and Josh Jacobs on lead guitar. Despite the years of experience these guys hone their skills for months and it shows on the stage. And did we mention that this show will be full power? Don’t miss this opportunity to see one of the area’s best bands Sunday 4 to 6:30.

Saw Creek will be back for surprise performance Saturday, 7 to 10:30. his country music band specializes in Classic and Top 40 Country music by the likes of Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Kenney Chesney and many more. They have played in Nashville, Toby Keith’s bar and grill, and have opened for artists Dylan Scott and Clark Manson.

Poultry Days and the Village of Versailles invites you to the 71st annual Poultry Days Festival June 10 through 12, 2022. Closing the highway for a weekend of chicken, friends and fun. Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com for event details and schedules. Follow us on Facebook for live updates.