Hesson is Versailles Capstone Student of Month

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Dalton Hesson, a senior at Versailles High School who participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program, has been selected as the Capstone highlight Student of the Month. Hesson is the son of Doug and Sherry Hesson of Versailles, Ohio.

Hesson started working at GNB Banking Centers in August of 2021 and has worked throughout his senior year, totaling more than 650 hours. Dalton’s primary responsibilities and roles as an intern at GNB Banking Centers include serving as a bank teller, in which Dalton ran deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, visa payments, cashier checks, money orders, cash advances, and wire transfers. Dalton also has worked directly with GNB loan officers to help calculate debt-to-income ratios and write loan presentations.

Matt Kolb, Senior Vice President and Consumer/Residential Mortgage Loan Manager of GNB said, “Everyone at the GNB Banking who has worked with Dalton made the same comment — ‘It is hard to believe he is not even 18 years old.’” Kolb further explained that Dalton carries himself in a professional manner, is eager to learn, and asks great questions, showing he has a good understanding of the big picture and how items fit together for the bank to succeed.

Dalton plans to attend Edison Community College and continue working at GNB Banking Center.

GNB Banking Centers was established in 1934 and is a full service, independent, community bank with 10 locations. GNB has deposits and loan products with competitive rates for individuals and businesses, including agriculture.

Now in its 10th year, Capstone is a program that gives Versailles junior and senior students who are enrolled in agriculture education the opportunity to gain real-world employment experiences while in high school. This year, a record 52 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone program.

The students enrolled in Capstone use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. Students are required to keep detailed records of hours worked, earnings, skills performed and are evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by their employer.