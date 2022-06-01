Garst recognizes G.A.L.A. sponsors

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Garst G.A.L.A. (Garst Alternative to the Live Auction) FUNdraiser is currently underway through Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. View items online at garstgala.com or in person. You can begin the fun with bidding on varied items in person or by phone (937-548-5250) in a Silent Auction at Garst, purchasing 50/50 tickets ($5 each or 6/$25) with a minimum prize payout of $250, or buying (and popping) a balloon to see the prize.

Garst wishes to recognize and thank the following sponsors for their G.A.L.A. FUNdraising support:

Silver and Gold Star individual sponsors

Special thanks to some of our sponsors Nancy and Pete Hemer; Nancy Cooper; Charlotte and Dick Wright; Marty Davis; John and Janet Bailey; Jeff Feltman; Pat Lemmer and Judy Lemmer; Steve and Eileen Litchfield; John and Joy Marchal; Dennis and Shirla Neff.

Silver Star sponsor

Once again, Dr. Vince Gibney at Edgetown Veterinarian Clinic and Laser Center has donated ten $50-gift certificates for exams. Take your fur baby to see Dr. Gibney for an office visit/exam using a $50 gift certificate if you are the successful bidder.

Bronze Star sponsor

State Rep. Susan Manchester is recognized for donating two tickets to OSU v. Toledo football on Sept. 17. Will you be the successful bidder?

Check out all the 100+ items in the Silent Auction at garstgala.com.

Museum hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Email [email protected] Please check out GarstGala.com to see all the Silent Auction items. Garst especially thanks premier sponsor Daily Advocate.com.