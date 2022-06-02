Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Say hello to Rosie! Rosie came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. It is believed Rosie is a one-year-old female boxer/terrier mix. Rosie is a little shy at first but will warm up over time. Rosie doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter. Rosie weighs in at 33.4 pounds and did great for her nail trim and exam where she was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Come in and meet Rosie and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

Visiting hours are Monday though Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Adoptions are $90 cash or check.

Plan to join all the adoptable animals at Darke County Animal Shelter’s second Open House on Saturday, July 30 from 12 to 3 p.m. Dr. Gerber from Greenlawn Animal Clinic will be on site to administer vaccines, heartworm tests, and microchips for minimal cost. Free food, drinks, door prizes, and more will be available to make this a fun event for the entire family.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.