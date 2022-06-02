Decolores Montessori graduates nine sixth graders

Staff report

GREENVILLE — On Monday, May 23, the Decolores Montessori School in Greenville, Ohio, graduated nine sixth graders in a ceremony at Trinity Church. Grade six graduates are: Kierra Stephan, Nesta May, Teagan Brock, Jonathan Conway, Parker Feldner, Jack Garber, Maddalena Patton, Amelia Zimmer, and Nola Miley.

The graduation ceremony included music from the fourth, fifth, and junior high orchestras, as well as a special orchestral piece prepared by the sixth-grade class for their parents titled, “Voyager.” Class gifts, including a graphing calculator donated by the Shields family, were given to wish the graduates continued success.

The sixth year in the Decolores is considered to be a student’s capstone year. The graduation of sixth-grade students leads to continuation at the Decolores Montessori Junior High or other school. These students are well prepared to think, to speak, to write, and to respect each other and the environment. Each graduate offered a graduation speech to the community, reflecting on his or her time at Decolores and the personal meaning gained from their education. We are proud of our alumni, who are indeed lifelong learners, and look forward to watching them excel as they transition to junior high.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, please visit its website at www.decoloresschool.org or call 937-547-1334.