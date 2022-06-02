Union City Schools announce 2nd semester Honor Roll

Staff report

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Junior and Senior High School has announced students on second semester Honor Roll.

Senior all A’s: Mariah Claywell, Camden Downey, Hailee Jones, Carlee Rismiller, Andrea Sanders, and Christina Sowinski

Junior all A’s: Grace Shoemaker

Sophomore all A’s: Audrey Black, Owen Dowler, Zackary Fulk, Rylan Glunt, Brad Molina, and Angel Nieto

Freshmen all A’s: Emma Blankley, Elizabeth Prinkey, Oaklee Reichard, Auston Roth, Rodney Sickels, Sydney Welch, and Brianna Williams

8th grade all A’s: Andrew Bowers, Keian Brockman, Zuriel Burkett, Jayson Connor, Jackson Cowper, Lindsey Evans, Campbell Kerns, Nikolai Leedom, Miguel Luciano-Keener, Nathaniel Partin, and Adrianna Welch

7th grade all A’s: Kara Allen, London Cotter, Ava Dohme, Sofia Emrick, and Emmi Kreiner

Senior A’s & B’s: Peyton Bogue, Katherine Elliott, Hannah Fischer, Braydon Hoggatt, Emily Livingston, Lyndsee Mills, Elijah Moore, Brandy Neal, Jordan Walser, and Brenden Wright

Junior A’s & B’s: Sylaris Denney, Gabriela Gonzalez-Neels, Kaylee Hardwick, Alexis Munguia Ramirez, and Mario Sanchez

Sophomore A’s & B’s: Josiah Bowers, Christopher Cabrera, Kaybree Cooper, Camryn Fischer, Noah New, Felix Nicolas-Cruz, Corbin Richards, Alec Spence, and Sullivan Thomas

Freshmen A’s & B’s: Wendy Aguilar-Mendez, Shelby Arnold, Elianna Banda, Gary Charles, Leandro Escoto Aguilar, Ava Jefferis, Gracie Jones, Mya LaFuze, Quincy Middaugh, Jace O’Connor, Gabrielle Ordonez, Marisol Osornio, Carter Sickels, Addison Thornburg, and Jacob Thornburg

8th gradeA’s & B’s: Chloe Ballard, Traeh Brower, Alondra Corona-Lara, Grant Elliott, Addison Emmons, Kyra Kendall, Adessa Lozoya, Nevaeh McIntire, and Maxwell Retter

7th grade A’s & B’s: Cintia Banda-Orozco, Charles Beam, Logan Besser, Allyson Carter, Trace Green, Marbella Lamas Jimenez, Mia Reichard, and Kierra Thacker