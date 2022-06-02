Edison State to host Open House in June

Staff report

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Friday, June 24. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon.

Guests can engage with faculty and staff, explore the College’s 100-plus programs, tour the campus, and learn more about financial aid, scholarship opportunities, and Edison State’s two new tuition waivers: the CCP/Career-Tech and 25&UP Finish Fast waivers.

Available to 2022 high school graduates, the CCP/Career-Tech tuition waiver covers 100 percent of the tuition cost for students who have completed at least six credit hours through College Credit Plus (CCP) with Edison State, articulated coursework, or Career-Technical Assurance Guide(CTAG).

Edison State is also assisting adults ages 25 and over with the 25&UP Finish Fast tuition waiver. The 100 percent tuition waiver applies to any accelerated associate degree, short-term technical certificate, or one-year certificate offered in person or online.

The Open House will also include an application workshop and the following information sessions: How to Earn College Credit Plus and Career-Tech Credits While in High School, The Edison State Experience, Paying for College: A Guide to Financial Aid and Scholarships, and Transferring Credits to and from Edison State.

Learn more about Edison State’s Open House, view a full schedule of events, and register to attend by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/openhouse. Contact Enrollment Management with any questions by calling 937-778-8600 or email [email protected]