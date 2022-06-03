Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

May was National Stroke Awareness Month and has been observed annually to promote public awareness and to reduce the occurrence of a stroke. Each year, approximately 800,000 people in the United States have a stroke. It is the leading cause of medical disability nationwide.

By taking the time to learn the signs and symptoms of a stroke, as well as the causes, risks, and treatment, we may be able to lower the incidence or severity of a stroke. The acronym BE FAST can help you remember the signs to look for if you, or someone else, may be having a stroke.

— B stands for balance. Be on the lookout if you or another person suddenly loses balance and tilts or falls to one side.

— E is for eyes, meaning loss of vision or blurry vision.

— F stands for face. When one side of a person’s face suddenly droops, they may be having a stroke.

— A stands for arm. If one arm suddenly becomes numb, weak, or paralyzed, that too is a probable sign of a stroke.

— S is for speech, including slurred speech, garbled speech, or the sudden inability to understand what is being said.

— T is for time, the most critical part of the acronym.

If you or someone is displaying signs of a stroke, call 911 immediately. Time is crucial. When blood flow to the brain is disrupted, it can be the start of a stroke. Such disruptions often occur from a blood clot and could affect vision, speech, balance, strength, or a myriad of other functions and complications. Since oxygen to the brain is compromised its tissue becomes vulnerable to injury. Getting to the hospital quickly can afford one the best chance of recovery depending on the nature of the stroke. Medicine, such as tissue plasminogen activator (TPA), can break up clots and salvage brain tissue, but it must be given within hours of the onset of symptoms.

Often there are risk factors that lie beyond our control such as age, race, gender, and heredity. But those controllable risk factors are the same as those for a heart attack; high blood pressure, high cholesterol, inactivity, diabetes, smoking and an existing heart condition, such as heart failure or an irregular heartbeat.

So, it is the same healthy good advice to lower your risk of stroke as every other ailment, which is: get plenty of moderately intense exercise, eat a healthy diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products, with some fish, nuts, and legumes. Don’t smoke, don’t drink, maintain a normal blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. If you take medicine to control these things don’t miss your doses.

“You only have three choices in life. Give up, give in, or give it everything you’ve got.” ~Stephen Monnin

“As my awareness increases, my control over my own being increases.” ~William Schutz

“Awareness is necessary for knowledge, understanding, and direction.” ~C. Edwards

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, Karaoke in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Or you may contact Justin May (937-423-1824) to make special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles.

Saturday, June 4, Versailles Annual Bike Rodeo from 9 a.m. to noon held at the Versailles EMS Building on Baker Road.

Sunday, June 5, Singo in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9, Bid Euchre Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public.

Friday, June 10, music by Mike Wells from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Stillwater Valley Golf Course back patio.

Friday to Sunday, June 10 to 12, Versailles Poultry Days.

Happy 90th birthday to Don Hampshire. Birthday wishes to Danielle Cochran Ring, Gina Nerderman, Linda Monnin, Erica Dues, Connie Blumenstock, Roger DeMange, John Brandt, Kay Knapke, George Williams, Taunya Buxton, Betty McKenna, Bernie Knapke, Mark Henry, Erin McKibben, Penny Cromwell, Mark Brown, Betty Shappie, Cynthia Downey, Carolyn Kossler, Mike Kramer, Julia Paulus, Mary Lee Gehret, and Nancy Subler as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Andrea and Ryan Hoying (5), and Brenda and Daniel Sloan (29).

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Judith Criswell (57), James Nixon (72), Audrey Wion (80), Danny Batten (84), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness be aware of others, their feelings, their happiness, and even their health. Become your brother’s keeper. Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen. And he has given us this command: Anyone who loves God must also love their brother and sister. ~1 John 4:20-21

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 937-423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints nor the independent activities of the author.