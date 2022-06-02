GHS Jazz Scene performs year-end finale

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Jazz Scene performed a year-end finale in the Band Shell, at Greenville City Park on May 31. The concert gave senior members one more opportunity to play for their families, and the community.

The Jazz Scene, led by Director JR Price, opened with “Take the A Train,” and played a variety of standards and originals throughout the 45-minute music set. Notable numbers included “The Toe-Tapper,” which Price described as a “jaunty little lilt,” “Pollo Rojo,” a Latin piece, “Area 51,” and W.C. Handy’s “St. Louis Blues,” which featured a harmon-muted trumpet solo by Andrew Abell.

Max Jordan and Luke Hocker “trading fours” on their saxophones, was one of the evening’s highlights. Each musician played a short four-bar solo, alternating four times.

Price concluded the concert with a heartfelt thanks to the seniors. “We’re saying goodbye to a pretty great senior class; they play with a lot of energy, lead very well, and are creative-minded. They’ve laid a good foundation for the younger kids.”

Price recognized each senior, many of whom had participated in Jazz Scene all four years of their high school careers: Andrew Abell, Parker Bailey, James Clark, Luke Hocker, Adron Howard, Max Jordan, Mollie McClear, Graham Milligan, and Alex Snell. He also acknowledged their parents, as well as the Jazz Scene’s sound technician. “Thank you for gifting me with your children; it makes my job easy, and fun. And special thanks to Ron Asman, for keeping us sounding so good up here.”

The Jazz Scene ended with Buddy Rich’s “Groovin’ Hard,” and an encore, after the audience gave them a well-deserved standing ovation.

