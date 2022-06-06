Ansonia has two pole vaulters finish Top Three at State

Drew Terhall

COLUMBUS — Ansonia High School went two for two during the OHSAA Division III State Track and Field Championship at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Ansonia had two pole vaulters compete in the championship on June 3. Both finished third in their respective event.

Sophomore Colleen Steinmetz finished third with a height of 12’0 in the Girls Pole Vault Finals. Second place finished with a height of 12’08”.

Steinmetz said she accomplished what she set out to do during the championship.

“I came out there and tried my best. That’s all I could ask to do is go out there and podium at least,” Steinmetz said.

It was a familiar feeling for Steinmetz. She finished second in the same event last year in the State Championship as a freshman.

“It feels good to be up there everybody I know and see all the amazing faces I’ve seen last year and the years before,” Steinmetz said.

Senior Jackson Shellhaas finished third with a height of 15’0 in the Boys Pole Vault Finals. Like Steinmetz, Shellhaas finished just eight inches behind second place.

Shellhaas said it wasn’t his best outing, but he can’t complain since he made it to state competition. To him, it was a successful way to end his track season.

“It feels good to put it together on the big stage at Jesse Owens, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Shellhaas said.

Like Steinmetz, Shellhaas finished second in the same event last year in the State Championship.

