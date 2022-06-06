Greenville man CareFlighted after truck collides with tractor

Staff report

GREENVILLE — One many was CareFlighted for injuries following a collision between a pickup truck and tractor Sunday evening.

On June 5 at approximately 6:58 p.m. Darke County deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville Township Fire responded to the 8100 Block of State Route 49 in reference to a two vehicle injury accident involving a farm tractor and pick up truck.

Preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2002 Ford F150 driven by Chad Brumbaugh, 41, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on State Route 49 north of Horatio-Harris Creek Road when he attempted to pass a Case IH420 and planter, driven by Ric Drew, 32, of Greenville, that was making a left turn into a private drive. Brumbaugh’s vehicle struck the left side of the tractor and both vehicle’s came to rest in the southbound lane of State Route 49.

Drew was treated and released from the scene with no injuries. Chad Brumbaugh was transported by Greenville Township Rescue to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office where he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Brumbaugh is listed in stable condition at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.