Ohio concealed carry laws will soon change

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — On Monday, June 13, residents of the Buckeye State will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

In March 2022, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Senate Bill 215, which makes it legal for qualified Ohio citizens to conceal carry a handgun without a permit. The new law makes obtaining a concealed handgun license optional. As well, those who choose to obtain a concealed handgun license will no longer be required to carry the license on their person(s).

Concealed carriers will no longer have the duty to promptly inform law enforcement officers they are armed during an official stop. Now, concealed carriers must disclose they are carrying only when an officer asks.

The advantage of licensing is having at least 8 hours of training as well as the ability to conceal carry in other states which have a reciprocal agreement with the State of Ohio.

The new law also eases restrictions on transporting a handgun in a vehicle. Gun owners may have a handgun in their vehicle with or without a concealed carry license. Carriers may have loaded handguns and magazines on their person or stored anywhere in their vehicle.

The law, however, does not apply to rifles or shotguns, which still must be transported unloaded in a closed container, with ammunition in a separate container or closed compartment, in the vehicle’s trunk or in an area not accessible without leaving the vehicle.

Some restrictions on handguns still apply. Those under the age of 21 may not purchase a handgun. As well, convicted felons are restricted by law from possessing any firearms. Also, gun owners may not carry their handguns into certain places, such as courthouses, police stations, schools, and other government-owned buildings.

Ohio joins 24 other states which allow permitless carry, often called “constitutional carry.” Indiana soon follows with its own new law taking effect July 1.