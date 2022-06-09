Local Briefs

Franklin Monroe Special Board Meeting June 10

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Local School District will hold a Special Board meeting in the conference room at 8591 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, Ohio, on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Arcanum Finance Committee to meet June 22

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following public meeting at 309 South Albright Street, Arcanum, Ohio: Finance Committee – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Coffee with the Commissioner set for June 11

GREENVILLE — Commissioner Stegall’s “Coffee with the Commissioner” meeting will be Saturday, June 11 at the A&B Coffee Company located at 4th and Broadway in Greenville. Commissioner Stegall will be there from 8:30 to 9:30 to answer questions and any concerns you may have.

Greenville High School Class of 1972 to host 50th reunion Aug. 12 to 13

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th Class Reunion on August 12 and 13. The weekend festivities kick off on Friday, Aug. 12 with an informal gathering at the Sure Shot TapHouse, 117 East Fifth Street in Greenville from 6 to 10 p.m. The class will meet in the Oakley Room.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the class will meet at The Thirsty Turtle, 6545 State Route 36 East in Greenville from 6 to 11 p.m. The Saturday event will include hot and cold appetizers, an assortment of sandwiches and salads, a charcuterie dessert board plus two drinks per person. Music will be provided by Vintage 3 Band.

The events are casual dress, and significant others are encouraged to attend as well. The cost of the event will be $20 per person.

To RSVP, send a check to: Peggy Crawford Black, 137 Royal Oak Drive, Greenville, OH 45331. Please contact Mark Warner: [email protected] with any questions.