Announcing Concerts in Park 2022 summer season

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band will once again present its Summer Concerts in the Park. The concerts will take place at the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. All concerts will take place on Sunday evenings beginning July 3 and continuing through Labor Day Sunday. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

The band will not perform on July 31 due to Annie Oakley activities and the Gathering at Garst. The band will also be off on Sunday, August 21 for the Great Darke County Fair.

Plenty of bench seating is available for the concerts or you are welcome to bring your own blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the outdoors.

Please consult Greenville Municipal Concert Band Facebook page for further details.