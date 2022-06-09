Cooking For a Cause in May

Staff report

GREENVILLE — In May, Brookdale Greenville brought back Cooking for a Cause.

The wildly popular event has been a staple in the building and the community, but due to COVID restrictions the event was unable to be held for the past couple of years.

It is now back but with a few alterations, such as being a drive-through style event. One hundred percent of all the funds raised goes to benefit the cause of the month; for the month of May, Cooking for a Cause proceeds went to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A total of 44 homemade lasagna dinners were distributed to area residents. The event raised a total of $440 for the Alzheimer’s Association. The next Cooking for a Cause is scheduled for July 21 at 5 p.m.

Call Jamie Welch at 937-564-1120 if you would like to be the first to know when tickets start selling.