Second person in helicopter crash dies

Staff report

GREENVILLE — On June 9, 2022 the Darke County Sheriff’s Office was notified through the Coroner’s Office that Charles Zimmer, age 34 of Greenville, Ohio, died in the morning of his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Charles Zimmer was an occupant of the helicopter crash that occurred on June 7 in Darke County. He is the second fatality from the June 7 crash, when at approximately 9:40 a.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a helicopter crash in the driveway of 5030 Hogpath Road south of Greenville. The caller reported occupants were still in the helicopter and it was on fire.

Darke County Deputies, Arcanum Rescue, New Madison Fire Department, Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Fire/EMS units responded. Darke County Deputies arrived on the scene to find two occupants in a two-seater helicopter that was crashed and on fire. Deputies, an off duty Greenville Firefighter, and bystanders worked to free one of the trapped occupants from the burning wreckage while others attempted to put the fire out until other responders could arrive. Deputies were able to free the occupant from the wreckage and pull him to safety prior to Fire/EMS arrival. This occupant was identified as Charles Zimmer, age 34, and he was treated by EMS on the scene and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with life threatening injuries. Fire personnel arrived on the scene and extinguished the burning helicopter. A second occupant of the helicopter was identified as Krista Zimmer, age 35, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Zimmers were married and resided at the address where the crash occurred.

Darke County Coroner, Dr. Kathman, and his Chief Investigator responded to the scene. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team also responded to document the crash scene.

The FAA and NTSB were notified. FAA personnel arrived on scene and NTSB investigators were expected to arrive Wednesday morning, with deputies remaining on the scene until their arrival.

It was unknown at the time of publication if the helicopter was attempting a landing or taking off at the time of the crash. The aircraft was registered to Charles Zimmer of the Hogpath Road address. The Zimmers were known to land and take off from their residence, which is surrounded by farm ground in a rural area of Darke County.

This crash remains under investigation.