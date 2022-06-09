Structures suffer damage in suspected tornado

By Jim Comer

DARKE COUNTY — Numerous structures suffered damage in what appeared to be at least one tornado that touched down Wednesday evening in southern Darke County.

Reports have indicated that at least one person suffered minor injuries during the storm when the vehicle he was driving was struck by a tornado causing the vehicle to roll numerous times before coming to rest. The accident, which was witnessed by an off-duty firefighter from Arcanum, left the driver trapped in the vehicle before being freed by the firefighter.

No other injuries have been reported. The National Weather service is expected to conduct a damage survey indicating the strength of the tornado.