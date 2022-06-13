GGSA Summer Smackdown Softball Tournament Cut Short Due To Weather

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Girls Softball Association hosted its fourth annual GGSA Summer Smackdown softball tournament at Stebbins Field June 10 to 12. The tournament field consisted of travel softball teams from ages 10-16. Most of the teams came from the surrounding counties, while some teams traveled from Indiana and Kentucky.

The first two days of the tournament was full of pool play. The second day was cut short in the late afternoon from rain showers.

The teams played within their groups for seeding in bracket play on the last day. That day did not come for the teams.

On the last day of the tournament, the GGSA announced the last day of the tournament was cancelled due to the wet field conditions from the previous night and the likelihood of rain and storms in the afternoon.

Here is how the local travel teams did in the tournament:

10U – B/C Class:

Focus Fastpitch 10u – Werner (Arcanum) – 2-1

12U – B/C Class:

Darke Reign (Greenville) – 2-1

Focus Fastpitch 12u – Werner – 3-0

Ohio Wave 12u (Greenville) – 0-2-1

14U – B/C Class:

DC Flyers (Arcanum) – 1-2

Focus Fastpitch 14u – Parks – 2-1

Ohio Wave 14u – Shaffer – 2-1

16U – B/C Class:

Focus Fastpitch 16u – Gibbons – 0-2

Ohio Wave – 3-0

The next tournament at Stebbins field will be the second annual USSSA Freedom Festival Tournament on July 1-3. The next GGSA sponsored tournament will be the Treaty City Rec/All-Star Tournament on July 22-24.

Contact Daily Advocate Sports Editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]