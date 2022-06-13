GPL helps put the focus on bees

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library is banding together with over 300 libraries nationwide to help save the bees!

Thanks to HHMI Tangled Bank Studios and Nature, GPL has joined the national effort to help these threatened insects flourish once more by partnering in the #PlantWildflowers campaign.

The #PlantWildflowers grant provided our library with 500 packets of Midwest Mix seeds and a copy of the DVD My Garden of a Thousand Bees. Watch for information on a GPL showing of this video in a future edition of the Carnegie Chronicle.

“We are excited to be a part of such an extensive national effort to save the bee population,” said Library Director Susi Halley. “We encourage our patrons to do their part to support this worthwhile cause by educating themselves and planting their very own wildflower gardens at home.”

The wildflower seed packets are now available for patrons to pickup at their convenience.

In addition to the #PlantWildflowers campaign, the library will be hosting the program, Our Native Bees, presented by long-time Darke County Parks Naturalist Mandy Martin. The event will be held in our third floor conference room on Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. This is a free event and registration is not required to attend. The program is family-friendly, so all ages are encouraged to attend.

For more information on Our Native Bees or the #PlantWildflowers initiative, contact the library at 937-548-3915.