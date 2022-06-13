Versailles Village Council discusses grants, public hearing

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss grants and employment.

Mike Bowers was in attendance to discuss a state grant application he filed on behalf of the Village of Versailles to replace the Ward Park Swimming Pool equipment including the pool filtration system.

“The Village was successful in receiving state capital funds for this project,” Mike Bowers said. “Talking with Senator Huffman’s office, the president signed his piece of the agreement.”

The application was approved, and the Village was awarded $171,000 towards the project. However before funds can be received, the governor has to sign off on it as well. Bowers explained how the president had approved the grant before it was sent to Governor Mike DeWine’s office to wait his approval.

“It came from the house, and now the governor has a 10 day window to sign,” Bowers said.

The Village will have a two year window to utilize and spend the money on the project

“Kyle Francis and I had put a preliminary budget together for this project so we could apply,” Village Administrator Mike Busse said. “Bowers was successful with his application, so that’s really great. Now the hard work will come.”

Busse explained how they will have to hire an architect/engineering firm to do a design, and they will have to figure out all the legal requirements that come with the grant approval.

Our filtration system is literally being held together by rusty bolts, so it’s great because we can now replace it,” Busse said.

The council approved the motion to accept the resignation of Bryant Apple effective June 10. Apple had accepted a position with the Village of Bradford to be their Street Department Manager.

“It is an opportunity for him, and I’m sure he’ll do a great job with it,” Busse said. “We’re sad to see him go, but we’re glad he is advancing in his career.”

The council also approved the resignation of Clayton Duncan effective June 24. Duncan had accepted a position with Midwest Electric Department.

“We were really disappointed to see Clayton go. He’s only been here for amount a month.” Busse said. “He lives in Celina, and this position is going to be less than a third of what he’s driving to work now.”

Busse continues to say he does not blame Duncan for wanting to travel less. Duncan told Busse he wasn’t looking for another job, but he had applied for the new one at the same time he applied to work for the Village.

“Although we don’t blame him, we are sad to watch him go because he was really doing a nice job in the short time he has been here,” Busse said.

The council discussed how they are sad to watch all these good employees go, but they cannot blame them for wanting to be closer to home, especially as fuel prices continue to increase in price. Leading into the next order of business, a local man was also approved for reemployment within the village.

Luke Cox was approved to be reemployed into the Electric Lineman I position for a one-year probationary period.

“We’ve discussed the conditions of reemployment, and he’s accepted those conditions,” Busse said. “Based upon the council tonight, we will make a formal offer tomorrow.”

Due to Cox’s familiarity with the Village, his familiarity with the position and what’s expected of him, and the fact he is local, the council is confident in his abilities and believes he will be back up to speed in no time.

The council also scheduled a second public hearing to review and obtain public comments on the rezonement of Lot 1040 located in Edgewood at Versailles Subdivision Phase #2 from R2 to RPUD. The hearing will take place July 27 at 6:50 p.m. in the EMS Building at 320 Baker Rd, Versailles.

The next Versailles Council meeting will take place Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 7 p.m., in EMS Building, 320 Baker Road, Versailles.

