GNB announces promotions

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Lisa Martin was recently promoted to Northtown Branch Manager and Loan Officer. Lisa has been with GNB in various capacities for a number of years. Lisa’s promotion provides the opportunity for customers to address borrowing needs at another location. Lisa lives in Greenville with her husband, Tracey. They have two adult children, and two grandchildren.

Ashlynn Beisner was promoted to Marketing Specialist/Coordinator. Ashlynn has an educational background in Marketing. Ashlynn lives in the Greenville area with her husband, Derek.

GNB looks forward to Martin and Beisner excelling in their new roles.