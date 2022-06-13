Mike Wise awarded the America 250 Commendation

Staff report

GREENVILLE — On May 22, 2022, the Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was pleased to honor Mike Wise with the distinguished DAR America 250! Commendation award. The National Society’s “America 250 Commendation” is in recognition of non-member individuals or groups who have demonstrated extraordinary efforts to not only honor the men and women who achieved our American Independence, but also to educate others about those persons’ service and sacrifice. DAR is the first heritage society to formally partner with America 250, the nationwide 2026 commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission.

Mike Wise, owner of Lasting Legacy Memorials LLC and also a US Veteran, was chosen to be the recipient of this award based on his meritorious service toward historical preservation. His expertise has been valuable in assisting the Fort GreeneVille Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with acknowledging and preserving the graves of our founding Patriots of the American Revolutionary War, that are buried right here in Darke County. The Chapter is very grateful for his efforts.

In addition, for any persons or groups interested, there is a wonderful “field day” opportunity to learn more about the Darke County patriots who died securing our independence. There are self guided brochures available at the Darke County Tourism office, the Garst Museum, as well as local libraries. The brochure lists the names and locations of the American Revolutionary War Patriots buried here in Darke County. A brief biography is included on each patriot. July 4th is not just a day on a calendar. It is a yearly event celebrating our American independence and is coming up on 250 years strong.