Vacation Bible School at Castine Church next week

Arcanum News for the week of June 13, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

At Zoomerang, the newest Answers VBS, you’ll marvel at the unforgettable wildlife, culture, and beauty of Australia while exploring the wonder and value of life, from the lives of preborn babies to eternal life in the kingdom of God. Castine Church will host VBS June 20 to 24 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. During this pro-life VBS, kids will discover that life is valuable. From the tiniest to the oldest, each person is made in the image of God—wonderfully designed to know him and live for him! Registration is available on the church website or at the church: https://castine.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1308414 or phone/text: 937-500-0406. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All kids aged 3 (must be potty trained) through sixth grade are welcome to participate.

LifeWise Academy is starting a Bible Education Program for Arcanum-Butler Local Students. The T-Minus plan is underway. Please consider getting involved through prayer, volunteering, and/or donating. There will be a LifeWise Academy Fundraising dinner on June 28 at 6 p.m. at Family of God Ministries, 310 W. South Street, Arcanum. Please R.S.V.P. with the number attending the dinner event to Kristen Fugate at 937-423-7063.

What is LifeWise Academy? Founded in 2018, LifeWise Academy is a division of Stand For Truth, an event-based nonprofit ministry with a mission to reach public school students. The creation of LifeWise was inspired by a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program in Van Wert, OH, which boasts a 95 percent participation rate among public elementary school students. Stand For Truth and the Van Wert Released Time program teamed up to create LifeWise Academy, launching the first two LifeWise programs in the fall of 2019. As of 2021, LifeWise is serving more than two dozen school districts. LifeWise is not affiliated with or supportive of any particular political party or figure. LifeWise is for all families regardless of political persuasion. LifeWise is completely voluntary, and parents have the right to withdraw their child at any time for any reason. Parents complete a LifeWise permission slip that is registered with the school office before their child may attend.

The Arcanum Class of 1956 will gather for a picnic on Saturday, June 25 at 12 p.m. in Ivester Park at the Shelter House to celebrate a belated 65th Anniversary (due to Covid in 2021). They welcome any member of the class of 1956 to join them for a carry-in picnic lunch. Any questions, please call Rosalee Ross at 937-692-5851.

Visiting the library is a great way to spend your time this summer! Check out the historic Arcanum Public Library, originally the Ivester House. George Ivester built the Victorian style home for his family in 1874. In 1963, the Arcanum Library Board purchased the Ivester House to be used as the new location for the library. The house was added on to in the ‘90s to suit the growing needs of the community.

The Arcanum Public Library is hosting a summer reading program for kids titled “Oceans of Possibilities.” There will be lots of fun activities including story time, crafts, movies, a magic show, a trip to Brukner Nature Center, a trip to the Armstrong Museum, and chances to win prizes. You can be eligible to win four tickets to Kings Island just by registering before June 18.

To find out more about the Arcanum Public Library or the summer reading program, visit their location at 101 N. Street, Arcanum, or visit their website, www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.

Mr. Jim Gish will celebrate 50 years of teaching at Franklin-Monroe! On June 27, 2022, there will be “Pack the Gym” event beginning at 7 p.m. in the new gym. Please come out and help celebrate Mr. Gish, a master teacher, counselor, and friend to so many. Hope to see you there.

Kim House has been named Franklin-Monroe Elementary Teacher of the Year. House has been at Franklin Monroe for more than 20 years, starting during the 1998-1999 school year. She has been an intervention specialist for the district serving in both the Middle School and High School buildings and ended her career in the Elementary building. In addition to being named teacher of the year, House is also retiring this year after dedicating her entire teaching career to the Franklin-Monroe Community. Kim lives in Arcanum with her husband, Terry. She plans to enjoy her retirement by traveling, spending time with her family and friends, and watching her grandchildren at sporting events.

Since today is Flag Day which has been celebrated since 1977, I thought a couple of quotes about Flag Day were appropriate for today’s column:

“When we honor our flag, we honor what we stand for as a Nation — freedom, equality, justice, and hope.” ~Ronald Reagan

“We take the stars from heaven, the red from our mother country, separating it by white stripes, thus showing that we have separated from her, and the white stripes shall go down to posterity, representing our liberty.” ~George Washington

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by email at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.