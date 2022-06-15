Arcanum bringing the fun to improving in basketball

Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School hosted a three-day boys youth basketball camp from June 13 to 15. Arcanum’s Boys Basketball Head Coach Roger McEldowney led the camp with help from his assistant coaches, seventh- and eighth-grade coaches, and his high school players.

The camp was split into two different sessions each day. The seventh and eighth graders had the early session while the third through sixth graders went after the first session. McEldowney thought the kids took advantage of the camp.

“The kids have come in with a lot of enthusiasm and wanting to work hard to get better,” McEldowney said. “I’ve seen their skills improve throughout the week. I feel like that’s been a success.”

The kids worked on skills like dribbling, shooting, layups and defense. McEldowney said the first two days of camp were full of doing the different drills for the different skills.

Those skills were put to the test on the last day of camp. McEldowney made the last day a competition day for the kids. All the competitions pitted the kids against each other to see how much they improved over the last two days.

There was dribbling races, timed shooting competitions and a one-on-one tournament. It was a fun way to end the camp.

“Kids really like to compete. We had a little bit more fun today and give them opportunities to play against each other,” McEldowney said.

The camp also gives the kids a chance to see what Arcanum boys basketball is like. The kids learn what the high school coaches expect out of them and they see those expectations from the high school players. The high school players have a strong influence on the younger kids.

“These younger kids look up to our high school kids. We give them an opportunity to demonstrate how to perform some of these skills. It’s invaluable,” McEldowney said.

McEldowney also said he loves to work with kids on their basketball skills. The main goal of the camp is to help the kids improve. McEldowney shared this goal with the kids on the first day of the camp.

“I love basketball because it doesn’t matter how tall you are or how fast you are. It’s a game of skill. If you’re willing to work on your skill, you can get better each and every day. That’s what we’re after,” McEldowney said.

