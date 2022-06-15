Commissioners discuss sewer relining bids, OSU Extension

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss sewer relining bids and easements. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes presided.

The commissioners viewed the examination and allowance of bills for June 9 and 14. In the General Fund there is a total of $13,405.05, Outside Funds total $411,656.70, and there is a Grand Total of $425,061.75.

The commissioners also received sealed bids for the Village of Ansonia for a Sanitary Sewer Relining Phase 1 project. Bids were received until 1 p.m. on Tuesday June 14 for furnishing all labor, materials, and equipment necessary to complete the project. The commissioners received one bid on June 13 at 9:03 a.m. from Insight Pipe Contracting from Harmony, PA. The base bid of $72,471.55 was lower than the Engineer’s estimate of $75,000; therefore, the commissioners were able to motion and approve the bid to be accepted for review.

Taylor Dill spoke at the meeting, giving an update on the OSU Extension Darke County. The OSU Extension will be hosting a Growing in the Darke: Quarterly Luncheon on July 7. The Luncheon will consist of a Spray Drone Demonstration, and Dr. John Fulton will be a speaker. Other programs and education the Extension has been partaking in is the certification for Mental Health First Aid for the youth and Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) as a suicide prevention.

The OSU Extension will also be hosting a two part Healthy Finance program at the Worch Memorial Public Library. Money 101-Part 1 was on June 9 at 2:30 p.m. and Money 101-Part 2 will be on July 7 at 2 p.m. The 4-H camp started June 13 and will conclude June 16. 4-H members will have their Project Presentation Day on Friday, July 8 at the Radiant Lighthouse. Select members will be picked to represent Darke County at the Ohio State Fair and as County Rosette Winners.

The commissioner then approved the mandatory expense request for Gaylen Blosser, John Sloat, Philip Rehmert, James Kammer, and James Stamcoff for their attendance at the OSCVSC Summer Conference. The estimated total cost of $2,930 included transportation, Lodging, and meals.

A fund advance-back for various projects from the 2019 CHIP CDBG Grant was approved by the commissioners. A total of $33,414 advanced back from the Outside Fund into the General Fund. Next, an easement for the installation, repair, and maintenance of a curtain drain in Richland Township was approved. The easement will be paid by Judith A. York, and it will be installed under the Grantor’s land situated near the airport.

The commissioners approved the certificate of appointment for the Darke County Job and Family Services to promote Emily Bloomer as a full time Eligibility Referral Specialist 2 effective June 21.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

