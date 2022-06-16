Greenville BPW Woman of Year

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) final meeting for the 2021 – 2022 meeting year was hosted by the newly elected officers President, Maria Moore; Vice President, Melissa Barhorst; Secretary, Vicki Cost; Treasurer, Hallie Foureman; and Assistant Treasurer, Angie DeGideo at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

Members heard from Greg Billing, Executive Director Main Street Greenville and Darke County Visitors Bureau who discussed activities and entertainment scheduled for downtown Greenville this summer along with some new businesses which are opening.

Sixteen new members joined the club during the 2021-2022 meeting year and those in attendance were recognized with a certificate and flower which included Meagan Cost, Tania Menger, Tonya Clark, Kim Davis, Tonya Keller and Jennifer Wilson.

The club also presented the award for the Greenville BPW Woman of the Year to Maria Moore. The BPW Woman of the Year award is an honor a member receives when she is recognized for her dedication to the Club. She is chosen by her fellow members and has many professional accomplishments, leadership skills and contributes both to BPW as well as the community. She has a passion for BPW and works diligently to make our community a better place to live. Some comments about Maria by members were “she is always working to promote BPW and be inclusive to other women business owners in the community,” “great leader,” and “instrumental in growing our club resulting in new members.” It was also noted that “she has her very own successful business and is raising a beautiful family.”

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.

Greenville BPW meetings are held the second Thursday of the month, from Sept. through June. Please like their Facebook page at Greenville BPW and follow them on Instagram for meeting information. Mark your calendar now for the next meeting on Thursday, September 8th. The Greenville BPW challenges and invites any woman, young or experienced, with an interest in learning about Greenville BPW, networking, and community service with a heart for innovation in the realm of today’s professional women to join us. For questions or information about the club, please contact Membership Chair, Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387, or by email at [email protected]