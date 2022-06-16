Edison State nnnounces next President

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees has announced Christopher D. Spradlin as the College’s sixth President. Spradlin currently serves as Executive Vice President and Provost of Edison State, having begun his duties in July of 2016.

“The Edison State Board of Trustees was pleased to unanimously approve the candidacy of Chris Spradlin as the new president of Edison State,” Board Chairman Jim Oda said. “His enthusiasm, professionalism, and vision for the future were in keeping with the goals for the College’s growth in the 21st Century.”

Spradlin’s projects at Edison State have included an implementation of the Guided Pathways to Success model, the development of new academic programs such as aviation and veterinary technology, and the opening of new campuses in Troy and Eaton. Spradlin is a member of the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on Structured Pathways, and he chairs Ohio’s Competency-based Education Steering Committee.

After the announcement of current Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson’s plans to retire on June 30, 2023, the Presidential Search Committee of the Board of Trustees was tasked to begin the search process for the College’s next President. Determining that Edison State had a highly qualified internal candidate in Spradlin, the Search Committee conducted a closed internal search, interviewing this single candidate on June 13, 2022.

Prior to joining Edison State, Spradlin served as a Vice President and Dean at Lake Michigan College and Cuyahoga Community College. He began his career in higher education in 2002 as an adjunct faculty member at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, advancing to a full-time faculty and Department Chair position there.

Spradlin grew up in Wheelersburg, Ohio, and went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in religion. He is currently writing the dissertation for his doctorate degree in education, and he resides in Troy with his wife and two children.

The Board will take official action at the regularly scheduled board meeting on June 22, 2022, voting to hire Spradlin as the next President of Edison State. Spradlin will receive the title of “President Designee” from July 1 through December 31, 2022. The title of “President” will commence on January 1, 2023. At that time, Dr. Larson will assume the role of “Executive Advisor” until her retirement.