Make Music Darke County lineup announced

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) announces the performance line up for second annual Make Music Darke County on Tuesday, June 21, and encourages everyone to join us for a day of FREE music by Darke County performers. “DCCA is delighted to be presenting local festivities celebrating music and the Summer Solstice while supporting local performers,” shared Andrea Jordan DCCA Executive Director.

Events start at 11 a.m. on the Greenville Library lawn featuring Greenville Children’s Librarian Miss Joanna, with a special interactive musical Storytime. Not only will Joanna read from two bee-themed books for the enjoyment of all, each child in attendance will be gifted with their very own kazoo so that they can create their own music! FREE harmonicas will also be available inside the library, along with resources to learn how to play your new instrument. Around 11:30 a.m., Providence Road Duo Jerry and Chris Asbury will be performing 60s and 70s Gospel and Country music. Concluding this segment, will be vocalist Alexandra Begoon.

At noon, the Darke County Employee Choir will be performing in front of the Darke County Courthouse. Evening performances will be at Sadie Grace and YOLO Park in downtown Greenville. Performances at Sadie Grace will last from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., starting with a piano performance by Lucy Gettinger, followed by Kim Bohler on flute performing Celtic music selections of different types and tempos, Darrell Fryman on piano, and concluding with Nola, Nevan, and Nalayna Miley, with a variety of musical talents including piano, strings, and singing. YOLO Park activities begin at 6 p.m. with a bucket drumming lesson, then at 7 p.m. featuring 2-4-U Winds- Tami Tennison/flute and Mike Houser/clarinet performing classical, jazz, to popular music, and concluding with a drum circle performance. Each participant will be performing for about 20 minutes. “We have a diverse group of performers everyone can enjoy and a variety of times and locations to fit your schedule, be sure to come on out and support our local performing artists!” concluded Jordan.

Make Music Day, a music festival featuring free music being performed almost everywhere, started in France in 1982 where it has become a national holiday called the “Fete De La Musique.” Now forty years later, the holiday is celebrated in more than 120 countries around the world. DCCA initiated our community’s participation in Make Music Day for the first time last year, with participants of all ages performing for appreciative audiences throughout the day.

Darke County Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization whose mission is to present and promote performing and fine arts encouraging cultural enrichment. To keep this celebration of music free for everyone, donations in support of Make Music Darke County are also being solicited, and can be sent to Make Music Day Darke County, DCCA, P. O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331. For more information on Make Music Darke County visit DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org.