Bringing the joyful noise back to our community

DCCA News

By Marilyn Delk

Darke County Center for the Arts has announced its exciting and diverse new season offerings, and the amazing schedule begins in just two short weeks with the arts organization’s annual “Barbecue and Blues” festival on the Greenville Public Library lawn.

In its efforts to bring you back to partake of the entertainment, joy, and inspiration of artists exhibiting their innate talents, DCCA has scheduled an eclectic array of presentations that should appeal to almost everyone, regardless of musical proclivities or preferences. You can experience the first taste of this smorgasbord of delights when Terrance Simien and his Zydeco Experience bring their lush version of American roots music to the outdoor stage while food and drink vendors contribute their offerings to this fun-filled summer event so eagerly anticipated and lovingly savored by our community. “Barbecue and Blues” tickets are available now, as are tickets to all of DCCA’s 2022-2023 “Bringing You Back” season.

DCCA’s Artists Series season at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall opens on Saturday, Oct. 22 with singer/songwriter Luke McMaster, whose soulful tenor has thrilled audiences ever since his award-winning collaborations with fellow Canadian Rob James at the beginning of the twenty-first century, and continues to this day. Best known for his 2013 hit “Good Morning Beautiful” with pianist Jim Brickman, his “blue-eyed soul” sound has evolved to include a few nuggets of Motown influence that reaches out to bring fans of good music from all genres back to performance halls.

When Hey Mavis takes the Memorial Hall stage on Saturday, Nov. 12, this quartet of musicians will bring with them their history of heartfelt vocals, honest songwriting, blazing instrumental licks, and an undeniable musical chemistry that defines great Americana music. Led by vocalist, banjo player, and songwriter Laurie Michelle Coner, the group includes versatile violinist Eddie Coner, who has toured with Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, Luciano Pavarotti, Smokey Robinson, and Natalie Cole. Bryon Thomas, who has performed with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, plays bass, while Anthony Taddea, who has toured with a wide variety of artists from all musical genres, is the group’s drummer.

Roots music super group “Appalachian Road Show” comes to town on Saturday, Feb. 11, bringing their dynamic musicianship and visionary interpretations of traditional American music to Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall as a DCCA Special Event. Award-winning fiddler Jm VanCleve, Grammy-nominated banjo player Barry Abernathy, esteemed vocalist and mandolin player Darrell Webb, legendary bassist Todd Phillips, and fierce and versatile 23-year-old guitarist Zeb Snyder work together to highlight the culture and lifestyle celebrated in Appalachian music. Meant to be more than simply a collection of songs, an Appalachian Road Show performance is a compelling cultural experience honoring those who have made their lives in the mountains over the past 200 years.

Fans of America’s Got Talent may already be aware of “Sons of Serendip,” whose performance when they were finalists during the contest’s ninth season earned accolades as “the most talented act on the show;” “Sons of Serendip” will perform at St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, April 15. This dynamic and unique quartet consists of former teacher Micah Christian, who serves as lead vocalist, another former teacher, Mason Morton, who plays harp, cellist and vocalist Kendall Ramseur, and pianist and guitarist Cordero Rodriguez, a former attorney. All of these amazingly talented and versatile performers serendipitously came together while in graduate school at Boston University to form a group creating beautiful music which they continue to share in performances around the nation.

DCCA’s 2022-2023 season will close on Saturday, May 27, when the exceptionally talented musicians of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra once again return to Memorial Hall, bringing back their repertoire of innovative compositions to inspire and entertain. To get your tickets to each of these events or to take advantage of the money-saving option of Artists Series’ season tickets, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.DarkeCountyArts.org. This cornucopia of appealing, exciting, cultural enrichment is intended to lure you back to experience the wonder of it all with DCCA; don’t miss out on this glorious opportunity!

Marilyn Delk is the former executive director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.