Greenville City Council discusses trash pick-up

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, June 21, the City Council of Greenville invited residents to share their thoughts on the possible implementation of city trash service, rather than renew a contract with Rumpke. Five residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting: four were opposed to Greenville providing its own trash pick-up, while one spoke in favor.

Tracy Tryon shared practical concerns: “The cost the city would incur is not worth the risk. You’d need two or three trucks, what happens if one breaks down? You’d have to hire three or four individuals, and buy containers for recyclables. ” He added that for older people and singles who do not have much to throw away, requiring them to pay for even a small trash hauler would be a burden.

Janet Deeter took issue with Troy’s service being cited as an example for what could work in Greenville. “You can’t compare us to Troy,” she said, “Troy is so much bigger.”

However, according to Archbishop Lee Bowling, many residents are frustrated with Rumpke’s early pick-up times, and impending rate increases. “You have to invest to bring about change,” he stated, emphasizing that by providing its own trash pick-up, the city would create jobs, and have oversight of service, increasing accountability.

After the public comment portion of the meeting was closed, Safety Service Director Ryan Delk reported on upcoming bid openings for 2022 maintenance paving, North Ohio Street, the bike trail, and the salt barn. The water main transmission line is in the final stages of design, and Delk hopes to open bids in August.

“We received $1.4 million in grants, but parts are about one year out, and they’ve gone up in cost,” Delk advised. He estimated the original projected cost of $2.1 to 2.4 million, will now increase to $3 million to $3.2 million. Once construction is underway, it will take approximately six months to complete, and State Route 502 into Greenville will be closed during that time.

Delk provided an update on utility payments, stating that 500 account holders have signed up for the ACH service. “Out of 6,000 [accounts] 500 doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s still less that we have to process by hand,” he said. Delk also encouraged citizens to opt to receive bills by email, even if they do not want to utilize ACH, as it saves the city postage.

Before closing, Councilwoman Delores Ely thanked everyone for voicing their opinions regarding city trash service, and reminded those who may not feel comfortable with speaking in public, that all council members have email addresses, and welcome community input.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville.

Contact Daily Advocate Reporter Tammy Watts at [email protected]